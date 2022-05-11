OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma County jail employee is accused of attempting to smuggle contraband into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Officials say it all started when investigators found a cell phone inside a cell at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Court documents detail that when they started searching the phone, they found the contact information for a jail employee.

They also found pictures of drugs on the phone.

Authorities searched the vehicle of the employee, who was identified as China Tucker.

Officials allege they found Fentanyl, meth, marijuana and three cell phones.

Tucker has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, acquiring proceeds from drug activities, distribution of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a felony.