Former Oklahoma County Jail employee speaks about witnessing miscarriage on the job; jail disputes allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former employee of the Oklahoma County Jail contacted KFOR after she allegedly witnessed an inmate have a miscarriage and watch her baby be tossed into the trash. However, the jail said the allegations are false.

“Her cellmate started ringing the emergency bell that she’s bleeding, she’s bleeding, she’s bleeding real bad,” a former employee of the Oklahoma County Jail, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News 4.

She’s talking about an inmate that she claims she witnessed having a horrible miscarriage in her cell back in July.

“When she came in, the county has a procedure where they are tested for pregnancy upon entry of the jail,” the former employee said.

She said the pregnancy test was negative. So the inmate didn’t know she was pregnant.

The former employee said she was about three months pregnant when she miscarried.

“She wrapped this baby up in a towel,” she said. “They came in and cleaned up everything and threw the baby away and she witnessed it.”

She said that has led to some mental battles for the inmate.

“She stopped eating. They tried to mentally evaluate her but she was so far gone, mentally, watching them throw away her baby,” she said. “Everybody in the facility knew about it, even the higher ups but nobody assisted her.”

The former employee worked for the jail for 10 years. She said when the jail trust took over operations of the jail in 2020, she was expecting improvement.

“I actually thought hey we are already as low as we can go, so we can’t do anything but go up higher and I did not see any progress,” she said. “I constantly seen individuals leave out of there on the gurney.”

The former employee also told KFOR that the inmate was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with having a miscarriage.

Officials at the jail told News 4 an internal investigation found there was no evidence that the inmate had a miscarriage.

In a statement, Greg Williams, Jail Administrator, said:

“While privacy and ethical concerns regarding detainee medical care prevent us from going into detail, we can state unequivocally the allegations inferred in the story are not supported by any evidence. Our investigation, which included interviews with multiple other employees who were involved in the situation and our medical provider, does not support the allegation. In short, this is a nothing more than a rumor. We would like to note that all women who are booked into our facility are given pregnancy tests, and medical care is provided accordingly. As always, we encourage all employees to come to their supervisors with any concerns they have about detainee treatment or working conditions. Additionally, we encourage all employees facing any type of mental health or trauma on the job to seek help by speaking with their supervisor or calling the our employee assistance program. The entire Jail Trust remains committed to providing the safest facility possible. As such we will continue to investigate any allegations of mistreatment. In this case, it is clear the rumors were simply untrue.”

News 4 also asked the jail for the report from the internal investigation.

They told us to contact the jail’s medical provider, Turn Key Health Clinics.

Officials with Turn Key told KFOR, “Unfortunately, absent a release of medical information, we would be unable to provide any records for your review. Upon learning, for the first time today ,of your allegations against the jail, the jail asked us to conduct a review of the incident in question, each allegation was shown to be false.”