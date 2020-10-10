Former Oklahoma County jailer & her boyfriend in jail following SE Oklahoma City road rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma County Detention Center employee and her boyfriend are in jail Friday night after a Thursday night road rage shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

“I mean, I was actually just getting shot at,” said John Howard, the victim of the shooting. “I mean, shot at.”

Howard said he is still in disbelief after his car ended up riddled with bullet holes. It happened when he was out finishing up some pizza deliveries for work.

“The victim’s vehicle was hit with at least five bullet strikes,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Howard said he was near SE 29th Street and Sooner Road when he accidentally cut off another car. According to Howard, the people inside laid on their horn. Seconds later, they grabbed a gun.

“I thought they were fireworks, and no, they were gunshots because I could smell it and I could hear it hitting the car,” Howard said. “I got down real quick and I just floored it.”

Howard was not hit by the gunfire. He said the suspects, who were identified by Oklahoma City police as 20-year-old Tommyon Scott and 21-year-old Ceddreiona Givens, quickly sped off. However, Howard decided to follow them.

“They already shot my car,” he said about his reasoning for following them. “Whether I get property damage reimbursement or just them going to jail, something needs to happen.”

According to Howard, he followed them into southeast Oklahoma City neighborhoods where he claims they shot at him a few more times. Eventually, police said Givens tried to use her car as a weapon.

“She was coming right at me and I swerved left and we just hit,” Howard said.

“The two vehicles actually collided in a neighborhood,” Knight said.

Officers arrived on scene moments after the cars collided and took Givens and Scott into custody. At the time of the alleged shooting, Givens was employed at the Oklahoma County jail in the intake and receiving department. KFOR learned that she had resigned as of 8 a.m. Friday.

“I just got shot at,” Howard said. “In war I can understand that, but just out of the blue like that, that just isn’t right.”

