OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma County District Judge who resigned in 2021 after being accused of inappropriate sexual relations with several attorneys is now resigning his membership in the Oklahoma Bar Association.

Timothy Henderson was suspended in March 2021 after three female attorneys came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him. He resigned his position on the bench three days later.

Henderson was not charged and has described the sexual involvement with two of the women as consensual.

“My rulings were fair and supported by the evidence and facts presented by the attorneys,” Henderson said at an evidentiary hearing in November 2021.

A murder conviction has been thrown out due to the relationship between Henderson and a prosecutor in the case, and other convictions have been called into question since.

In August 2023, the Oklahoma Bar Association began disciplinary proceedings to consider disbarment or other action in response to the scandal. A Professional Responsibility Tribunal was scheduled for mid-November.

Now, Henderson is voluntarily resigning from membership, ‘which, if accepted, is tantamount to disbarment,’ according to court documents.

“I admit my conduct brought discredit upon the legal profession and was prejudicial to the administration of justice,” Henderson wrote in his formal resignation filing.

Henderson may apply for reinstatement in five years, provided he fully complies with the conditions set forth by the Bar’s rules for disciplinary proceedings.