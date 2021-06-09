Former Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on multiple complaints of rape, lewd acts with a child

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on several complaints on Tuesday, including lewd acts and rape of a child.

“Mr. Bowles worked for us from 2008-2018,” Aaron Brilbeck, spokesman for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), told News 4.

Christopher Bowles, a former Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was arrested on Tuesday after being accused in the alleged rape of two children.

“He worked in the jail. First, he worked in the pod area where the inmates are and then he worked out in the commissary area. At no point was he a school resource officer. At no point did he work with children,” Brilbeck said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, one of the victims told her mother she had been raped by Bowles and that “he began to touch her sexually at 11 years old,” having sex with her “over 20 times between ages 13-16.”

The victim told police, “Christopher made her feel like they were in a relationship.”

According to the documents, the victim said “she felt if she did not resist him, he would stay away from her sisters.”

Officials with the OCSO can’t release any details about why Bowles left the department in 2018, but they say he left on good terms.

“We do an extensive background check before we hire anybody as a sheriff’s deputy. Obviously, if they have any kind of a problem as a deputy, we’ll address that and there was no indication of any type of a problem,” Brilbeck said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Bowles is facing several possible charges, including five counts of first degree rape, five counts of lewd acts with a child and one count of rape by instrumentation.

Charges have not yet been filed.