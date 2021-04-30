Former Oklahoma doctor found guilty on 1 count of 2nd-degree murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Midwest City doctor was found guilty Friday on one count of second-degree murder.

Although the jury found Regan Nichols guilty of the one second-degree murder count, they found her not guilty of the four other second-degree murder counts she was charged with for allegedly prescribing large, fatal amounts of drugs to multiple patients.

Regan Nichols during trial.

The verdict comes one day after attorneys made closing arguments in the case.

Prosecutors said Nichols caused the death of five patients who overdosed on a deadly combination of narcotics, arguing that she did not care whether they had an addiction.

Nichols’ defense team said she did not force the victims to take the prescribed pills, and argued they had severe health problems and were on medications long before they were under Nichols’ care.

She faces 10 years to life in prison for her conviction.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter issued the following statement about the conviction:

“The facts and the evidence in this case were clear – through her reckless overprescribing, Regan Nichols put her patients in danger, which led to tragic deaths. The victims, and the many who became addicts because of her irresponsible behavior, were individuals who trusted her with their lives. She put profit over their very existence, which is not only criminal, but also immoral. To be abundantly clear, Regan Nichols is in the category of a tiny minority of doctors who care more about money than their patients. The vast majority do everything they can to ensure the wellbeing of the Oklahomans they treat. I thank the jury for recognizing that distinction and finding her guilty. I also appreciate Senior Deputy Attorney General Joy Thorp, Assistant Attorney General Dane Towery and their team, who poured their hearts and souls into this case. They worked tirelessly for this outcome. Not just to secure the guilty verdict, but for the family members and surviving loved ones of the victims, who died horrible deaths at Nichols’ hands. It is my fervent hope that this outcome will give the victims’ families some semblance of peace.” ATTORNEY GENERAL MIKE HUNTER