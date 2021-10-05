Former Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb gets vaccinated against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma lieutenant governor has another significant accomplishment – getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lamb, a Republican who served as lieutenant governor from January 2011 to January 2019, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

He fully recovered from COVID-19 after contracting coronavirus this past year.

Todd Lamb getting vaccinated against COVIDV-19.

Lamb said though he and his fellow Oklahomans don’t like being told what to do, he felt it was the right time for him to get the vaccine.

“So for anybody that’s hesitant, I’ll say I understand. Do the research. Talk to friends, family and medical professionals that you trust and admire,” Lamb said. “Remove the politics from it and then do what you think is best for you.”

The vaccination process was extremely simple and easy, Lamb said.

Lamb will return to OU Health in three weeks for his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Lamb can be seen each week on KFOR’s Flashpoint panel.

If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, just contact your county health department or your local pharmacy for more information.