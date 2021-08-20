Former Oklahoma police chief arrested on felony charge

Justin Earls

BEAVER, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents have arrested a former Oklahoma police chief after he was accused of harboring a fugitive.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested the former Beaver Police Chief Justin Lee Earls on one count of harboring a fugitive.

Investigators say Earls was the chief of police at the Beaver Police Department when he helped a suspect with fleeing the jurisdiction to avoid arrest on a felony arrest warrant.

An arrest warrant was issued for Earls and he was arrested in Texas County.

If convicted, Earls could face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

