MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma police chief has been taken into custody on a felony warrant.

Deputies with the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office in Ohio arrested former Fairview Police Chief Dan Smith into custody. Smith was wanted for a felony warrant in Major County.

Authorities say Smith was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to an investigation that resulted in charges being filed against former Fairview councilmember Shane Bode.

“Please note that this arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation into the City of Fairview employee conduct. The Major County Sheriff’s Office will remain committed to investigating complaints of public corruption until all investigative leads are thoroughly examined and those who defrauded both the City of Fairview and its residents are brought to justice,” Wes Mongold, acting sheriff in Major County, said in a statement.

Smith will remain in Ohio until he is extradited back to Oklahoma for arraignment.