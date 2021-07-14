Former Oklahoma police officer charged with child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma City police officer who was found guilty of killing an unarmed suicidal man is in trouble with the law again.

In 2019, Sgt. Keith Sweeney was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Dustin Pigeon in 2017.

In 2017, Sweeney and two other officers responded to Pigeon’s house in the 1400 block of S.W. 20th St. after Pigeon called 911, saying he was going to kill himself.

Bodycam video played in court showed Sweeney approaching Pigeon with his gun drawn yelling, “Drop it!” and later shouting, “I will f-ing shoot you! Get on the ground!” before shots were fired.

Sweeney shot Pigeon five times and said he thought Pigeon was holding a knife.

However, one of the other officers testified that Pigeon was holding a bottle of lighter fluid, and said he was trying to set himself on fire. The officer said he did not feel in danger, adding that the other officer had a bean-bag shotgun as a less-lethal option.

That officer said they didn’t draw their weapons because there was “no indication” that Pigeon was trying to harm them.

Sweeney was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A few weeks after being convicted, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that Sweeney resigned from his position on the force. Prior to resigning, Sweeney had been on unpaid administrative leave.

Sweeney has filed an application to appeal his conviction.

Now, court records indicate that Sweeney is again in trouble with the law.

According to court documents filed in Marshall County, Sweeney has been charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornogrpahy.

No other details on the case have been released.