Former Oklahoma police officer convicted of killing daughter’s boyfriend in 2014

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma police officer has again been convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in 2014.

Prosecutors say that Shannon Kepler had been having issues with his adopted daughter’s behavior. Eventually, he dropped her off at a homeless shelter after she turned 18-years-old.

Officials say that days after dropping her off at the shelter, Kepler logged onto his daughter’s Facebook page and saw that she was “in a relationship” with 19-year-old Jeremy Lake.

Kepler’s attorney said that he was “alarmed” by what he saw on Lake’s page, and requested a records clerk run a search on Lake’s criminal history.

At the time, Kepler was a 24-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department.

Shannon Kepler 2014

Authorities say Kepler copied down Lake’s address, changed clothes, waited until it was dark, grabbed his .357 magnum revolver, and drove his wife’s SUV to Lake’s home.

Kepler said he saw his daughter and Lake walking together.

“He tried to talk to his daughter, but she rebuffed him and started walking toward the home. As Lake stood in the street, Kepler pulled his revolver and shot Jeremy Lake twice, quickly causing his death,” a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office read.

Officials say he also fired at witnesses, including his own daughter and Lake’s 13-year-old brother.

Kepler testified that he although no gun was ever found at the scene, he shot Lake in self-defense.

In 2017, a jury convicted Shannon Kepler of first-degree manslaughter in his fourth trial for the 2014 fatal shooting.

His first three trials for the murder resulted in a hung jury, and were all declared mistrials.

However, his case was recently overturned due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

Shannon Kepler

As a result, the case was moved to federal court.

After six hours of deliberation, a federal jury found Kepler guilty of using a firearm in the commission of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“Today, Shannon Kepler was found guilty of using and discharging a firearm in the second degree murder of Jeremey Lake and for assaulting Lake’s brother with a firearm in Indian Country after his previous state conviction was dismissed as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. I am thankful for today’s verdict, and the jury is to be commended for their service,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I’m extremely proud of the FBI and Tulsa Police Department as well as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ross Lenhardt and Sean Taylor for their tireless preparation and successful prosecution of Mr. Kepler in federal court.”