Former Oklahoma politicians speak out on Wednesday’s possible electoral college vote objections

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One Oklahoma Senator and one House Representative are joining the crusade Wednesday to object against the electoral college votes.

Sen. James Lankford vows he won’t support the vote without an election audit. This comes despite nearly 60 lost court cases by the Trump campaign in post-election litigation, some of those rejections coming from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I trust the judgement and the political acumen of James Lankford,” Republican and former Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb said. “If he has reservations, he is allowed as United States Senator to state those reservations.”

“Sadness, disappointment,” Democrat and former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters said. “In the case of somebody like Senator Lankford who knows better, I’m just shocked.”

Two former Oklahoma politicians Todd Lamb and David Walters are joining in on the heated debate that’s waging in Washington, as two congressional leaders in the state look to object to the votes.

“Cheating is cheating regardless of the circumstances,” said Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Representative for House District 2.

The stand comes after widespread claims of election fraud by President Donald Trump. The campaign has lost nearly 60 court cases on the matter to date. Lamb and Walters are on the opposite side of the aisle, but both agree there hasn’t been any proof of widespread fraud.

“I might upset some Republicans here, but to date I have not seen that strong, strong evidence,” Lamb said.

“This is the big lie, this is the thing that communists do,” Walters said. “They go out and spread false information without any basis in fact.”

Republican Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt also chimed in by writing an article with the Bulwark. In the article, Holt wrote in part that “President Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election. It wasn’t even particularly close.” Adding that “the senators did not present evidence of any widespread fraud, they merely cited “allegations” that are “widespread,” and then offered polling numbers as evidence of voter distrust.”

“It’s the greatest country in the world,” Lamb said. “Nobody’s protesting with tanks, nobody’s protesting with guns, nobody’s protesting with Molotov cocktails, we’re protesting via rhetoric and processes.”

“They swore under oath, under God to protect and defend and obey the constitution of the United States,” Walters said. “What they’re going to do Wednesday is the exact opposite of that.”

KFOR reached out to Sen. Lankford’s office for comment throughout the weekend and into Monday afternoon, however, we did not receive any answers.