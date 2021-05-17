Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel.

Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016 until he abruptly resigned in 2019.

Allbaugh previously worked as chief of staff for then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush and later served as director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Bush was elected president.

Allbaugh replaces former trust member Tricia Everest, who resigned to become Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of public safety.

