OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma state representative has been indicted by a federal grand jury connected to a deadly motorcycle accident.

On July 23, 2022, emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash along County Road EW-4172, near Eufaula.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say Dan Kirby was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he made a wide left turn and drove off of the road.

Kirby and his passenger, Sheryl Bichsel, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Sadly, Bichsel died from her injuries.

According to the OHP report, troopers noted the odor of alcohol on Kirby at the crash site.

Months after the crash, a federal grand jury indictment has been unsealed.

According to the court documents, Kirby was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.

The document states that Kirby should be held responsible for the death because he was “operating a motor vehicle under the combined influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance which may render such person incapable of safely driving or operating a motor vehicle.”

Kirby currently serves as a city councilman in Eufaula and was previously an Oklahoma state representative.

Kirby’s career at the Oklahoma State Capitol ended when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.