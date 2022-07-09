A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma teacher has pleaded guilty to inappropriate actions with a student.

On Friday, 45-year-old William Joseph Daniel pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a student.

On June 8, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Daniel for the alleged actions that he committed while employed by Marlow Public Schools.

Between February 1 and May 12, investigators say Daniel touched the private parts of a student who was at least 16 and less than 20-years-old. In the second count, he was also accused of digitally penetrating the student.

Daniel pleaded guilty to the first count. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

As part of the plea agreement, the government agreed to dismiss the second count of the indictment.