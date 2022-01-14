Former Oklahoma undersheriff indicted in federal court for allegedly hitting 3 handcuffed suspects who were allegedly not resisting arrest

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former LeFlore County undersheriff has been indicted for allegedly striking three handcuffed suspects who were allegedly not resisting arrest.

Kendall Brian Morgan, a former undersheriff with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, was arrested and booked into the Pittsburg County Detention Center on Thursday.

Kendall Morgan

A federal grand jury indicted Morgan in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The indictment states that on Jan. 25, 2017, Morgan, who was the undersheriff at the time, struck two suspects while each was handcuffed behind his back and not resisting arrest.

Both suspects were physically injured when Morgan struck them, the indictment states.

Morgan is also suspected of hitting a juvenile suspect both before and after the suspect was handcuffed on Dec. 13, 2017. The juvenile was not resisting arrest and was physically injured when he was hit, the indictment states.

One of the individuals Morgan allegedly hit filed a civil suit, and the jury awarded him $4 million in October 2019, according to KFTA, a KFOR sister station.

The indictment against Morgan is provided below: