STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A former football player who cemented his legacy at Oklahoma State University has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The Tulsa World reports that J.R. Dillard died Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Sources say he was placed on a ventilator before passing away.

He was 56-years-old.

OSU family, we lost a good Cowboy in JR Dillard. He died from Covid… please don’t wait another day if you are unvaccinated. Prayers for his family, friends & teammates. 🙏 @CowboyFB — Larry Reece (@cowboyvoice) August 8, 2021

Dillard played for the Cowboys from 1984 to 1987, and is still known as one of the best tight ends in OSU history.