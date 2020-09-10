Former OSU professor receives suspended sentence for stalking students

STILLWATER, Okla. – A former Oklahoma State professor has received a suspended sentence after pleading no contest to two counts of stalking.

Allegations came to light in December of 2018 after a former Oklahoma State graduate student claimed that her former professor, Hugh Crethar, was harassing her.

According to court documents, the victim claims that Crethar made multiple lewd comments, proposals and suggestions to the former student in 2016. The victim said she believed that communications would only get worse if she didn’t respond, adding that Crethar also controlled her graduate-level grades.

“Oklahoma State University takes allegations of misconduct seriously. Upon receiving this complaint, the University began a Title IX investigation. During the investigation, the faculty member is suspended from duties at OSU. OSU is working closely with the campus police and district attorney’s office. The alleged behavior is inconsistent with our ongoing effort to maintain a respectful, safe and inclusive campus. Since this is a personnel matter and there is an ongoing investigation, OSU is unable to comment further,” a statement from Oklahoma State University read in December.

Crethar was arrested and charged with one count of stalking. He was charged again when another OSU graduate came forward with her own accusations.

According to online court records, Crethar pleaded no contest to the stalking charges.

He was sentenced to one year in the Payne County Jail on each count, but the entire sentence was suspended. Also, both suspended sentences run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay almost $3,000 in fines and fees.

The judgement states that he will be supervised for the first six months of his suspended sentence.

LATEST STORIES: