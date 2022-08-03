STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — A former wrestling star at Oklahoma State University has now been charged following a sexual assault allegation.

Last month, Oklahoma State University announced that NCAA National Champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari was no longer with the program.

The news came after the Stillwater Police Department issued an alert, saying that “Albert James Ferrari Jr.” was a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

On Wednesday, Ferrari was charged with one count of sexual battery in Payne County District Court.

Court documents show that a warrant has been issued for his arrest, and that he is to have no contact with the victim.

No other details about the case have been released.

Ferrari’s attorney Derek Chance issued a statement to KFOR in July, saying the allegations against Ferrari are untrue.

“The allegations against AJ are false. It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Okla State, but he and the University mutually agreed a change was appropriate.” DEREK CHANCE, ATTORNEY

Ferrari was the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class in 2021 and was injured in a January accident.

Ferrari has signed an NIL deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.