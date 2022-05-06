DALLAS, Texas (KFOR) – A former University of Oklahoma football player was killed in a Texas shooting this week.

On Friday, the Dallas Police Department announced that it was investigating a homicide involving 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin.

Investigators say when Lampkin was not answering phone calls, a witness went to check on him. When they arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

Around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 500 block of S. Ervay Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Lampkin lying on his back with a single gunshot wound.

Sadly, Lampkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Lampkin was staying at the Airbnb and was waiting to move into a new apartment. Officials say his phone, wallet, and backpack were all missing from the scene.

At this point, the Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information on the case to call their department.

Du’Vonta Lampkin‘s name might be familiar to some Sooner fans.

The defensive tackle attended the University of Oklahoma from 2015 through 2018, but only saw extensive time on the field during his redshirt sophomore season.

After the season, he declared for the NFL Draft in 2018. He went undrafted but eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans for a short period.