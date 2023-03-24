OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former OU Physician’s medical technician is facing four sexual battery charges after allegedly touching female patients inappropriately while performing EKGs. He is also being sued by three of his alleged victims in civil court.

Court documents reveal that in 2021, OU Health Science’s Center police investigated OU Physician’s employee Johnny Nguyen. Three women claimed he touched them inappropriately while performing EKGs. One of those alleged victims said it happened twice. The women allege Nguyen had them “strip from the waist up” even though they said that was a first.

“He made her lie on the table for approximately 10 minutes, completely exposed,” Jake Aldridge, the plaintiff’s attorney. “The idea that we got to him now and have identified him as a sexual predator now probably saved countless victims.”

Some allege Nguyen then touched their breasts “inappropriately, with the palms of his hands, and beyond the scope of the EKG.”

“He made no sexual comments. He made no lewd comments. There was no outward manifestation of him being aroused in any way,” Jay Mendros, said one of Nguyen’s criminal defense attorneys.

One woman said he lifted her “right breast and held it while he cleaned the left side of [the victim’s] chest” then “held [the victim’s] left breast while cleaning the left side of her chest.”

“Both of my women will say it felt weird, it felt strange, and they left feeling dirty,” said Aldridge.

“One of them is asking for $75,000 for him moving her breast to attach a lead,” said Mendros. “He was very, very poorly trained by OU medical and was doing the best he could.”

Documents said Nguyen’s manager retrained him several times.

“No real hands on training. And then when he asked for guidance, he was told to kind of figure it out on his own,” said John Martino, Nguyen’s other defense attorney. “He was told to look it up on YouTube by OU.”

However, both sides agree that there should’ve been another person in the room.

“It may offer a sense of calm and a very uncomfortable situation for most people,” said Aldridge. “They’re not going to change. Chaperons aren’t going to be free. They’re going have to hire people to do that.”

“It’s shocking to me that you medical would not provide a female escort to a male technician who’s in a room alone with women because it sets both you and our client up for exactly this,” said Mendros.

OU Health did not address the training or the chaperone/escort policy. However, they did send News 4 the following statement:

“OU Health is focused on providing a healing environment for our patients and takes the safety and security of our patients and team members very seriously. While we do not comment on any potential or pending litigation, we can confirm that this individual was suspended, subsequently terminated and has not provided patient care at OU Health since June of 2021. Providers and employees must successfully complete appropriate background screenings before being hired in our organization.”