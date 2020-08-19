Former OU professor accused of inappropriate behavior in 2018 stirs more controversy in Facebook post

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Former University of Oklahoma professor John Scamehorn wrote a controversial post to Facebook, Tuesday, stating he would be in favor of repealing the 19th amendment, which gives women the right to vote.

This also comes on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Pictures of the post can be seen below:

Former OU professor John Scamehorn’s controversial Facebook post.

“It’s despicable, it’s intolerable, I mean it’s 2020,” said Darryl Cox, a former drama professor at the university who worked with Scamehorn on a film.

This same professor was accused of inappropriate behavior in 2018. You can find links to three stories done by KFOR by clicking here.

KFOR reached out to Scamehorn for comment on Facebook Messenger. We did not receive a response.

Cox said he worked with Scamehorn on a film called Pax Masculina. According to Cox, the post “was about the most explicit expression of his actual beliefs and opinions so far, but it’s no surprise.”

“He gradually became more and more open about his opinion as I got to know him,” Cox said.

Cox said he was told by Scamehorn that the film was going to be about a patriarchal system where women had no rights. Cox said he was told the women’s resistance was supposed to be the hero of the film.

“As we moved along there were these little hints and these little blips in the radar that said maybe he got another agenda,” Cox said.

According to Cox, Scamehorn ran around the set with a camcorder videotaping things as they were already shooting the video.

“He wanted these long, long hanging sequences where they died very, very slowly,” he said.

Cox claims that at one point he heard Scamehorn make a comment next to him regarding women wearing safety harnesses when doing the hanging scenes.

“Proper procedure for the safety of the actress,” Cox said. “John Scamehorn was sitting right next to me and he said, ‘What you mean they won’t actually choke?’”

After the film was all shot, Cox said he and several others were completely cut off from it.

“He tried to recut the film so that the patriarchal society was the hero of the film and that the women’s resistance movement were the enemies,” Cox said.

He said he and his other colleagues even tried to approach Scamehorn during filming about his motives.

“He would back away from it and say, ‘No, no, that’s not what I intend,’” he said.

The video was never officially released and was only shared on a website, according to Cox. Now, Cox said he wishes he was never a part of the process in the first place.

“My life would be better if I never met John Scamehorn,” he said. “It certainly would be a lot better than if I hadn’t actually worked with him.”

The post has since been removed from the page it was posted on.

