OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A federal grand jury indicted a former owner of a Norman car dealership on tampering with court proceedings.

A federal grand jury indicted 50-year-old Bobby Chris Mayes with three counts of tampering with official proceedings.

The indictment also charged 36-year-old Erin Allegre with lying in testimony before a federal grand jury.

Officials say Mayes was the former owner of the Big Red Dealerships (Big Red Sports/Imports, Big Red Kia, Norman Yamaha, Norman Mitsubishi, and Mayes Kia.)

The indictment alleges that from April through October of 2022, Mayes tampered with official proceedings. The indictment alleges Mayes orchestrated and helped to secure the unavailability of a key participant in the proceeding, fabricated e-mails and other evidence in an effort to secure a new trial in a previous case.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Mayes was convicted of conspiring to commit wire fraud, 12 counts of wire fraud, six counts of uttering forged securities, and aggravated identity theft.

If he is convicted of the latest charges, Mayes faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the tampering counts.