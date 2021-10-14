Former Payne County inmate alleges overcrowding issue for female detainees

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Payne County inmate claims there is an extreme overcrowding issue for female inmates in the jail.

“Myself and several of the other women felt like we were in a 3rd world country,” Brandy Hux told KFOR.

Hux is talking about the Payne County Jail. She said she has been there before but this last time was different due to an alleged overcrowding issue.

“There was nowhere to walk,” said Hux. “Their pre-screening room, after 10 days in this room, then they would move you to isolation for a short period of time before you go to general population.”

That pre-screening room is used for COVID-19 pre-screening. Hux said they took her temperature and then put her in that room with seven other women. She claims there is not enough room in such a small room for that many women.

“I had to actually put my mat on top of another inmates mat and we had to sleep, had to snuggle up quite closely, in order sleep that night,” she said.

She also told News 4 one of the other inmates was forced to sleep under the toilet.

“So every time someone had to use the restroom, she was exposed to all of the lovely toilet issues,” she said.

Hux said the men’s screening room was much larger, with plenty of space for walking around and for sleeping.

KFOR spoke with the undersheriff over the phone on Thursday. He said those allegations are not true but he did say there is an issue with space when trying to pre-screen for COVID-19 and isolate positive cases.

He also said they’re having trouble getting rapid COVID tests.

“I would not have been so offended except for the fact that it was only the women getting thrown into these, what used to be the two detox rooms and dealing with the overcrowding and the lack of just basic necessities,” Hux said.