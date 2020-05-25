MANGUM, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma pharmacy owner has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a false claims scheme.

Investigators say Jeff Terry, the former owner of Bratton Drug, falsified prescription information within his pharmacy’s software program. He then submitted those false claims to SoonerCare and Medicare Part D for drugs that were never prescribed or dispensed to patients.

“Many of our state’s most vulnerable citizens rely on the Medicaid and Medicare systems for healthcare coverage,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “To defraud it, as Jeff Terry did, is disgraceful. I appreciate Judge Scott Palk for sending him to prison and holding him accountable. I am also thankful for our strong partnership with U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma Tim Downing, whose team was instrumental in bringing Terry to justice. We will continue to combine our resources to ensure taxpayer money and Oklahomans are protected.”

Terry was sentenced to over three years in prison and was ordered to pay nearly $1.1 million in restitution. Terry was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and three years of supervised release.

“The protection of the integrity of federal and state health care benefit programs is of paramount importance” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “Oklahomans and citizens across the United States rely on Medicare and Medicaid services to maintain a healthy quality of life. The pilfering by anyone from these programs will not be tolerated. We appreciate very much the opportunity to work with General Hunter’s capable team on this case.”