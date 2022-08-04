CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A former private prisoner officer was charged with sexually assaulting a male detainee during a prisoner transport.

According to the indictment, 55-year-old Dewayne Dudley, of Claremore, worked as a private prisoner transport officer for Blue Raven Services.

The indictment alleges that Dudley was charged with “willfully depriving a male pretrial detainee whom he was transporting from Indiana to New Mexico, of his constitutional right to bodily integrity.”

Documents claim that the victim was injured during the incident.

Dudley was also charged with making false statements to a special agent with the FBI about the crime.

If convicted, Dudley faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.