CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A former prisoner transport officer has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and kidnapping a male transfer detainee.

According to the plea agreement, 56-year-old Dewayne Dudley worked as a private prisoner transport officer for Blue Raven Services on August 26, 2021, when he picked up the victim, a male detainee, from a jail in Boonville, Indiana, to transport him to Valencia, New Mexico.

Before arriving in New Mexico, Dudley stopped the transport van at a Holiday Inn Express in Marshfield, Missouri, where he rented a room.

Dudley brought the handcuffed victim into the hotel room and told him to shower. After the victim showered, Dudley pointed a gun at the victim and told him to undress.

Dudley then proceeded to grope the victim’s genitals, but when the victim did not respond, Dudley handcuffed himself to the victim and went to sleep.

“Sexual assaults carried out by law enforcement officials at any stage of the criminal justice process, including in the transport of detainees held in custody, have no place in our society,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

After resuming the transfer, Dudley stopped the transport van at his apartment in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Against the victim’s protests, Dudley brought the handcuffed victim inside his apartment. While inside his apartment, Dudley again groped the victim’s genitals, causing the victim bodily injury.

The victim said, “No!,” and was able to break free and run outside of Dudley’s apartment.

“Dewayne Dudley exploited his position of authority when he cruelly assaulted a detainee he was charged to protect,” said Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray for the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, Dudley faces 12 to 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by up to five years of supervised release. In addition, Dudley must pay restitution to the victim.

“Dewayne Dudley is a predator who used his authority and position to control and violate the victim. He abandoned his ethical responsibilities and has been held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Clinton J. Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma.