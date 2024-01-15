OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After former Ringling High School Principal and head football coach, Philip Koons, pleaded ‘no contest’ to a criminal misdemeanor of Outraging Public Decency earlier this month, he has now requested to withdraw it.

Philip Koons. Photo courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

In a last minute arraignment hearing on January 2, an agreed-upon plea bargain was given to a Jefferson County Judge.

The state and Koons’ attorney, Shelby Shelton, agreed to a seven-year deferred sentence where Koons would be prohibited from coaching, teaching, sports consulting, and having contact with the Ringling school district.

Additionally, he would be placed on probation for 12 months.

He wouldn’t face jail time nor would more charges be filed against Koons unless new evidence was presented, according to the prosecutor.

In exchange, Koons pled ‘No Contest,’ which carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

After hearing the terms of the plea bargain, four victim impact statements, and a closing statement from Koons where he blamed the former players involved in the case and excused his 38-year long history of profanity, the judge rejected the plea bargain.

However, Koons’ plea of ‘No Contest’ was accepted.

News 4 asked Koons a handful of question on his way out of the courtroom on January 2. All he would say was “Happy New Year.”

A blind sentencing is set for March.

Although court documents indicate the judge is not allowing Koons to withdraw his plea, Koons filed to do so Friday.

“It doesn’t stop him from requesting and filing the motion. The fact the judge didn’t check that box makes it more of a requirement for him to file that motion if he wants to do that,” said Tod Mercer, an attorney representing nine former Ringling High School football players named as Plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against Koons. “I warned everybody this might happen because after that hearing, I didn’t see a way in the world he could go back before that same judge after what he and his attorneys said, blame it on the parents, blame it on the victims. It doesn’t surprise me really, at all.”

Court records reveal Koons is requesting to withdraw his plea because “the rejection of these terms is a drastic and substantial change to the previously agreed plea.”

The filing also states Koons and his counsel had less than five minutes to consider new terms.

“[Koons] was under duress and unable to take the necessary time to thoughtfully consider the terms of the plea and the potential impact of the rejected conditions,” court records read.

It also explains because Koons has no prior criminal history and has no experience with any court proceedings, he did not have adequate time following the plea bargain rejection to weigh the consequences of what was happening and “knowingly make an important decision.”

A hearing on the Motion is scheduled for January 31 at 9 a.m.

Mercer said if the Motion is rejected, a blind plea will be given to Koons in March. If the judge approves Koons’ plea withdrawal, it will either go before a jury or the judge in a trial.

News 4 reached out to Shelton for comment, but hasn’t heard back.