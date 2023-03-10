OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Sears and Outparcel Land is up for auction in Oklahoma City.
According to Crexi.com, the vacant retail property at 4400 S Western Ave will soon be available to bid on after closing its doors in July 2018.
Built in 1965, the 161,910 square-foot building has a starting bid $600,000 and is surrounded by various restaurants and buildings like Chick-fil-A, VASA Fitness and INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center.
📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →
Officials say there are numerous investment highlights such as:
- Over 900 feet of frontage and two owned access points along S Western Ave
- Access and visibility from SW 44th St in front of Walmart Neighborhood Market
- North of the #1 Walmart Neighborhood Market in the state of Oklahoma and 48th in the nation
- Across from a 31-acre, award winning medical campus—INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center
- Around the block from Capital Hill High School with 1,300 students
- Nearby restaurants outperform chain average sales
- 1.5 miles south of the Wheeler District—a 2,000-home walkable, bikeable, connected community on the river that was the city’s 11th tax incentivized district
- Less than a 15-minute drive from Downtown OKC and major employers
The building’s auction begins April 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
For more information about the building or auction, visit Crexi.com.