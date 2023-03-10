OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Sears and Outparcel Land is up for auction in Oklahoma City.

According to Crexi.com, the vacant retail property at 4400 S Western Ave will soon be available to bid on after closing its doors in July 2018.

Built in 1965, the 161,910 square-foot building has a starting bid $600,000 and is surrounded by various restaurants and buildings like Chick-fil-A, VASA Fitness and INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center.

Officials say there are numerous investment highlights such as:

Over 900 feet of frontage and two owned access points along S Western Ave

Access and visibility from SW 44th St in front of Walmart Neighborhood Market

North of the #1 Walmart Neighborhood Market in the state of Oklahoma and 48th in the nation

Across from a 31-acre, award winning medical campus—INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center

Around the block from Capital Hill High School with 1,300 students

Nearby restaurants outperform chain average sales

1.5 miles south of the Wheeler District—a 2,000-home walkable, bikeable, connected community on the river that was the city’s 11th tax incentivized district

Less than a 15-minute drive from Downtown OKC and major employers

The building’s auction begins April 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

For more information about the building or auction, visit Crexi.com.