STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police Department officials said a former local daycare worker has been arrested for child pornography charges.

“It could just be anybody, and that’s the concerning part, too. It’s like you don’t know who you can trust,” said Lt. TJ Low with the Stillwater Police Department.

Stillwater police said former local child care worker, Savannah Hawthorne, is now in the Payne County Jail, facing charges for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Low said the department got a call last year in November from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), who got an online tip.

“[The tip] came from Twitter that indicated that the suspect was possessing child pornography as well as soliciting others for distribution of child pornography,” said Low.

Savannah Hawthorne

Lowe said the investigation led to 22-year-old Hawthorne, who used to work at a Stillwater daycare, that police are not naming, before moving to Enid.

“We’re currently investigating if she was making any of the child pornography while she was working at the daycare,” said Low. “The parents and legal guardians of the children that were under the care of Hawthorne at that time have been alerted.”

Friday, Stillwater and Enid police, along with agents from the OSBI, searched Hathorne’s Enid home and found the evidence.

“We’re working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, plus other agencies, to determine the number of victims that are going to come out of this case,” said the Lieutenant.

Within hours of the department posting the arrest on Facebook, the post reached more than 800 shares. Concerned mothers commented and alleged Hawthorne had been posting in Enid community groups, asking about babysitting and teaching jobs.

“I know that there’s been people commenting on Facebook, mentioning that on our post,” said Low. “We can’t confirm if it was her.”

Stillwater police said this is still an active investigation and cannot give out details on how old the children were or how many victims there are.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (405) 742-8327.