Former Stillwater junior high teacher pleads guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a minor

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Stillwater junior high school teacher was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a minor.

District Judge Phillip Corley sentenced Alberto Morejon to 10 years, with the first five years served in prison and the last five years served on probation with rules for sex offenders, according to a news release issued from the office of Laura Austin Thomas, District Attorney for the Ninth Prosecutorial District of Oklahoma.

Alberto Morejon

Morejon pled guilty to Engaging in Sexual Communication with a Minor by Use of Technology.

He was working for Stillwater Public Schools as a junior high school teacher at the time the offense occurred.

“Crimes against children happen all too often and, unfortunately, the offenses are frequently committed by persons who stand in a position of trust with the victim,” Austin Thomas said. “In this case, Morejon used his relationship with and knowledge of this victim from their student/teacher relationship to establish this illegal relationship.”

The State of Oklahoma dismissed a second charge filed against Morejon related to a different victim. Austin Thomas said the charge was dismissed at the request of the complaining witness, who is now an adult.

The complaining witness was advised they could consider refiling the dismissed charge at any time before the statute of limitations – 12 years – runs out, if the victim contacts law enforcement and expresses an interest in cooperating.

Morejon will be required to register for 25 years as a sex offender.