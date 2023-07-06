FILE – The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says a former teacher with Stilwell Public Schools has been charged with six counts of child sexual abuse and there may be more victims.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma has unsealed a 6-count indictment charging Lawrence Fourkiller, 47, with sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12.

Fourkiller allegedly abused a student and engaged in sexual contact with multiple students in his care, the FBI says.

Fourkiller was taken into custody without incident by DFW Airport Police on June 28, 2023.

If convicted, Fourkiller faces up to life in prison for the alleged sexual abuse and sexual contact with students.

The FBI and Stilwell Police Department are investigating the case.

The FBI believes there may be additional victims.

If you have any further information regarding Fourkiller’s conduct, you are encouraged to contact the FBI at 405-290-7770 or LFVictims@fbi.gov.