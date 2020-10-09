Former SWOSU president, Weatherford community leader dies

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Southwestern Oklahoma State University president who was highly involved in the Weatherford community has died.

SWOSU officials issued a news release announcing the death of Dr. John Hays, who was the university’s president from 2001 to 2010.

Hays, a Weatherford resident, worked at SWOSU for 30 years.

“He was known as an excellent problem solver and communicator when dealing with people,” said SWOSU President Randy Beutler. “Access and the willingness to listen to a wide variety of views was always part of Hays’ demeanor. The SWOSU community has lost a good person, and I’ve lost a close friend and mentor.”

Hays, during his time at SWOSU, was an assistant business manager, comptroller, assistant to the president, vice president for administration and executive vice president for administration before being named president, according to the news release.

He accomplished the following during his years as SWOSU president:

Completed the Wellness Center;

Started/developed the university’s athletic complex;

Had several major buildings renovated on the Weatherford and Sayre campuses;

Was instrumental in the development of a comprehensive marketing campaign for the university;

Started the President’s Leadership Class.

Hays was highly involved with Western Oklahoma economic development activities and was on the ground floor of several projects, including SWOSU’s Business Development Center, Weatherford Business Incubator program and Weatherford’s hiring of a full-time economic developer.

He was also involved in many civic activities, including Leadership Weatherford, YMCA, Vision 20/20, Weatherford Arts Council, Weatherford’s assisted senior citizen living center and many other projects through the Weatherford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hays was a Chamber of Commerce president and worked to unite the Chamber of Commerce, City of Weatherford and SWOSU, according to the news release.

Hays’ wife Linda Hays and other surviving family members ask that memorials be made to the SWOSU Foundation, Inc., and designated for the President John Hays Fund. Address is: 100 Campus Drive, Weatherford OK 73096. Gifts may also be made by visiting www.GiveToSWOSU.com or by calling (580) 774-3267.

