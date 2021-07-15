Former Oklahoma City Thunder employee pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol attack

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma City Thunder employee pleaded guilty for her actions during the deadly Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Danielle Doyle will have to pay a $500 fine for her actions on Jan. 6.

A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 6, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes to confirm then-President-elect Joe Biden as the newly elected U.S. President.

Danielle Doyle at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Doyle’s former co-workers from her time with the Thunder identified her in news footage from the insurrection.

She will be sentenced in October. She faces up to six months in prison.