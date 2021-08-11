Former Tulsa officer sentenced for lying to gun dealer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Tulsa police officer has been sentenced to probation over the straw purchase of a firearm for her boyfriend.

Latoya Lisa Dythe was sentenced to five years of probation Tuesday for conspiring to make false statements to a firearms dealer when buying a pistol.

The 27-year-old also was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.

Dythe broke the law when she falsely stated on a form that the gun was for her instead of her boyfriend.

Dythe pleaded guilty in April. She faced up to five years in prison.

Dythe’s attorney, Shannon McMurray, says Dythe is “extremely remorseful.”