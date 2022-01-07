Former Tulsa police officer sentenced to prison for shooting, killing daughter’s boyfriend

Shannon Kepler

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Tulsa police officer was sentenced to federal prison for shooting and killing his daughter’s boyfriend while off-duty in 2014.

The case against Shannon Kepler went to federal court following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

The federal court gave Kepler a 25-year sentence.

Kepler claimed the State of Oklahoma lacked authority to prosecute him because the shooting happened on tribal land.

He went to trial five times for the shooting.

His first three trials ended in mistrial, and the fourth ended with the jury recommending 15 years.

