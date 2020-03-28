Former U.S. Senator and Oklahoma legend Tom Coburn dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma legend admired by both his peers and successors, has died.

Coburn died at his home at age 72.

“We lost a giant today – an Oklahoma legend. Dr. Coburn devoted his life to serving others both by way of his career as a physician and by tirelessly fighting for our country as a true statesman,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “Our state and our nation are better because of the lessons in fiscal responsibility we’ve learned from Dr. Coburn and I pray especially in these trying times ahead of us that we can find ways to ensure his legacy lives on.”

U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) lauded Coburn’s leadership and dedication to conservative principles.

“Oklahoma has lost a tremendous leader, and I lost a great friend today. Dr. Coburn was an inspiration to many in our state and our nation. He was unwavering in his conservative values, but he had deep and meaningful friendships with people from all political and personal backgrounds. He was truly respected by people on both sides of the aisle. Dr. Coburn will be remembered by many around the country for his work in Congress, but in Oklahoma, he will be remembered as a physician, a Sunday School teacher, and a mentor. He delivered over 4,000 babies and cared for thousands of moms in Muskogee. His greatest joy was his wife Carolyn and his daughters Callie, Katie, and Sarah and their families. Cindy and I pray for the Coburn family as they walk through this incredibly hard journey. They have lost a husband, father, and grandfather; we have lost a friend and a leader.”

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat remembered Coburn’s excellence as a public servant.

Treat released the following statement:

“One of the greatest honors of my life was to have known and worked for Dr. Tom Coburn. He was a mentor to me and lived out a great example of how to serve with conviction, honor and compassion. Whether it was fighting for the unborn or the next generation of Americans, he was unshakeable in his convictions, regardless of the extreme political or public pressures, and was successful in pulling America back to its core values and principles. He was a man of God devoted to his family and friends, and not afraid to let anyone know that. I’m saddened by his passing, and my heart is with his family and all those who had the great fortune to have worked for him over the years. Besides family, no one has had a more profound impact on my life than Tom Coburn. His impact on our nation was real and his legacy lives on through all of those who were blessed to know and learn from him.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse honored both Coburn’s faith and service:

“Tom Coburn was a special, special man. He was a Christian and a father and a husband, and all of those identities were much more important to him than where he got his paycheck. And even among his day jobs, everyone who knew him knew that politics was, at best, second for ‘Doctor Coburn’ — a guy from Oklahoma who helped women deliver babies. He will be sorely missed in lots of different communities, but he is home.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter praised Coburn’s dedication to championing conservative legislation:

“Former Sen. Tom Coburn was an accomplished man, husband, father, doctor, leader and politician. He served our state in both chambers of Congress with dignity and distinction. I was privileged to know Tom as a friend and colleague. He was a man of principle and dauntless in his pursuit of conservative policy objectives. I often thought of him as the embodiment of Theodore Roosevelt’s Man in the Arena comment in his Citizenship in a Republic speech, which surmised that the credit belongs to the man who dares greatly. Despite the partisan divide in Washington, Tom managed to earn respect on both sides of the political aisle. He spent his legislative career as an ardent supporter of pro-life policies, second amendment rights, healthcare reform and fighting against wasteful government spending. My wife Cheryl and I send our deepest condolences to the Coburn family during their time of mourning. Well done good and faithful servant. Matthew 25:23.”