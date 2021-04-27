Former University of Central Oklahoma football player arrested, accused of rape

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former University of Central Oklahoma football player was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman.

Twenty-six-year-old Alexander Figueroa was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on April 22. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to court documents, a woman was leaving her job at the Feria Latina Supermarket when she was stopped by a man in his car.

“She indicated that he seemed like a nice person, sounded like a nice person, so she voluntarily got into the car with him,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators say it wasn’t long before she realized the man was not driving in the direction of her home.

Court documents say Figueroa allegedly took her to a 7-11 at NW 16th and Meridian and forced her to have sex with him while strangling her.

Eventually, Figueroa allegedly let her leave the car. She then called police and went to the hospital, where investigators collected her attacker’s DNA.

“Recently, we received a CODIS hit on him, that’s a DNA confirmation of who this person is. Without the CODIS database, we may never have found out who this person was,” said Knight.

This rape accusation is not Figueroa’s first.

Before coming to UCO, he played football for the University of Miami, where he and another player were kicked out after being accused of raping a 17-year-old girl.

Because the victim chose not to testify in court, Figueroa was allowed to enter a pre-trial diversion program, where he would complete community service and counseling.

In 2017, he transferred to UCO to play football. The university knew of his criminal history when accepting him.

KFOR reached out to UCO, who confirmed Figueroa did attend the university from 2017 to 2018, but wouldn’t answer questions about why he was allowed to attend or what current policies exist to keep students safe.