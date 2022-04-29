NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — There is a verdict in the trial of a former OU student accused of beating his pregnant then-girlfriend, Ally Stephens, in October 2020.

Gage Ford was charged with two felony counts of assault and battery for the incident and one count of domestic violence against a pregnant woman.

He has been found Ford guilty on all counts.

Prosecutors allege that the act was an attempt to kill the unborn baby, who was later born healthy, in March of 2021.

The defense team called for the charges to be dropped to misdemeanors, claiming the prosecution had not provided enough evidence to show the alleged assault showed an intent to kill; that request was denied.

Sentencing is set for July 27 at 2 p.m.