Former volunteer firefighter arrested for DUI, resisting arrest in Payne County while awaiting trial for leaving a fatality accident charge

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former volunteer firefighter accused of hitting and killing a woman outside of a Guthrie bar four months ago was arrested over the weekend for DUI and resisting arrest in Payne County.

In October, Zachary Simmons allegedly hit and killed 34-year-old Mandy Gorsuch, but never spent a day behind bars.

“Why is this man walking free? Why is he continuing to be able to go out and drink, and drink and drive?” Mandy’s friend Amanda Sheppard told News 4.

After walking for months, Simmons is now sitting in the Payne County Jail.

Zachary Simmons

According to the arrest report, a sheriff’s deputy pulled Simmons over for a broken taillight and he could immediately smell alcohol.

"You've been drinking, I can smell alcohol,” the deputy said. "Did you throw a beer out over here?”

"I am, no sir, no sir, no sir,” Simmons said.

After deputies told Simmons he was under arrest, you can see him backing away from them in the body camera video.

In the report, deputies say it appeared he at one point reached for a knife in his pocket.

After a short struggle, he was in cuffs.

The District Attorney’s Office is requesting a $75,000 bond for Simmons.

The DA saying Simmons also violated the conditions of his bond in Logan County.

"What we do have a new DUI in which he resisted arrest. That is what shows the dangerousness. Not just the DUI alone, but the fact that he didn't want to comply with the officer's demands and kept trying to back away,” Payne County DA Laura Austin Thomas told News 4. “One of the conditions of his bond in the Logan County case was that he not commit any further crimes.”

According to the report Simmons blew a .10 on a breathalyzer test. That’s .02 over the legal limit.