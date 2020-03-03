Former volunteer firefighter arrested on DUI charge while awaiting trial for running over Guthrie woman

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Logan County volunteer firefighter is in trouble with the law again while he awaits trial after fatally hitting a woman with his truck while leaving a bar in October.

Zachary Simmons is currently out on bond and awaiting trial in the death of 34-year-old Mandy Gorsuch.

According to investigators, Gorsuch and her wife began arguing with Simmons and his girlfriend outside of Roosters Hard Times Club.

Simmons allegedly “flashed his badge” before “gunning the truck,” running Gorsuch over.

Simmons is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident. The Logan County District Attorney says there is simply not enough evidence for a more severe charge.

He did not spend a single night in jail after the incident, but that could all change.

Simmons’ preliminary hearing on the leaving the scene of an accident charge was set for March 31 in Logan County.

But on March 1, he was arrested in Payne County and charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer attempted to pull Simmons over for a broken brake light, but as he was attempting to pull Simmons over, he discovered beer cans tossed from the truck.

When confronted about the tossed beer, Simmons did not confirm or deny it but said it was not him who threw it out.

The arresting officers attempted to take Simmons into custody, but say he backed away from them and reached for a knife clip on his belt.

After an officer pulled out his service weapon and his partner secured Simmons, he was placed in handcuffs and a breathalyzer was administered. Simmons’ test resulted in a .10 BAC.

Now, the DA wants to increase Simmons’ bond and add stipulations, saying he is a risk to the public.

“[Simmons] has shown he has no understanding of the dire circumstances he is currently facing and worse the danger he imposes on the community,” the argument states.