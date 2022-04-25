GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A former volunteer firefighter has been found not guilty of leaving the scene of a deadly crash after a Guthrie mother was hit and killed in 2019.

Zachary Simmons, 30, was accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in October of 2019, killing 34-year-old Mandy Gorsuch.

Mandy Gorsuch

That night, Gorsuch, her wife and a couple of friends went bar-hopping in Downtown Guthrie and landed at Rooster’s Hard Times Club.

Witnesses say Gorsuch and her wife got into an argument with Simmons and his girlfriend while the two were in his truck.

Simmons allegedly told officers, “Mandy began to hit his pick up and he pulled away because he was scared and that he didn’t want damage to his vehicle.”

Gorsuch was struck and died on the way to the hospital.

Simmons was later charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Zach Simmons

Simmons was found not guilty of that charge in a Logan County courtroom Monday.

The jury deliberated around five hours before delivering the verdict.

“All we wanted today was accountability. We didn’t want to see Zach’s life destroyed. We just wanted him to take accountability for what he’s done,” said Daniel Hobson, Gorsuch’s uncle. “And I don’t feel like that has been done. So, therefore, I don’t feel like we got justice on that.”

Simmons’ attorneys have maintained their client did nothing wrong.

“Whenever the accident happened, Zach had no knowledge that he had run over anyone,” said Scott Adams, defense attorney.

