WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Former Wellston High School substitute teacher Emma Delaney Hancock was arrested Thursday, months after her alleged relationship with a 15-year-old student.

An affidavit released Wednesday shows the communication between Hancock and the student started in October 2022. It shows an assignment led Hancock to receive the students phone number.

Emma Delaney Hancock. Image courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff.

“It started evolving into a more personal type of text message and they became sexual in nature,” said interim Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma State Board of Investigations Gerald Davidson.

The two began exchanging nude photos and videos a few weeks later, the documents state.

The boy also told investigators he had met Hancock privately inside the school several times to ‘make out’.

KFOR headed to Wellston for answers after finding out that Hancock’s father was Wellston Mayor Paul Whitnah and her husband was Wellston Police Chief Alfred Hancock.

Neither were available for comment.

“As soon as we became aware of the allegations she was removed and not allowed back on campus. We cooperated with OSBI and other agencies closely through the investigation.“ WELLSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT, MIKE FRANZ

In 2020, a teacher in the Wellston Public School district was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student but the case was dropped.