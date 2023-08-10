OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After one of the nations largest trucking companies shut down and left tens of thousands out of work, a former employee’s family is speaking out. They said they haven’t been paid one final paycheck for work that was done before the company shut down.

“No one has said anything about anything,” Karen Anders said.

Karen Anders and her husband have been left in the dark waiting for a final paycheck that may not come.

“I don’t know if we’ll get it, or we won’t,” she said.

Anders’s husband worked as a truck driver for Yellow. They shut down operations in late July and left employees at the time surprised and wondering where to turn.

“They’re always crying poor mouth and saying ‘We’re going to shut the doors; we’re going to shut the doors. Well, now they actually did it,” said William Manley back in July. A former Yellow employee. “I didn’t realize I was going to be so upset about this but I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Now, there seems to be more questions up in the air, especially for Anders. They found out when her husband went to Denver for work and his company card that pays for the hotel got shut off.

“He had to go down and pay out of his pocket,” she said.

Then, there was more bad news when he got home.

“They had padlocked the gate and they had taken everybody’s electronic logs and all their keys and all their cards,” she said.

She claims the company told them they would pay out their insurance for about another month. But when they went to the doctor earlier this week, they got more bad news.

“They had discontinued all the payments for the insurance,” she said.

That’s not all. She said her husband is still owed one more paycheck for time he worked, but they haven’t gotten it. We tried reaching out to the company to find out why. We reached out to two numbers but got a machine saying no one was available to take our call and it hung up. We found a public relations employee on their website, but when we called, they didn’t answer either. We left a voicemail and sent an email to that person, as well as to a general media email and haven’t heard back.

“It’s a little scary,” Anders said. “We’re just thinking, I don’t know. Maybe start selling things. I mean I don’t know, I don’t want to be behind on my bills.”

Anders said they were also told they could get their retirement if they put in for it. However, when she did she said she was told they are not sure how long it will take.