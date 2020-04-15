Fort Sill: 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, first confirmed case has recovered

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases across Oklahoma continues to rise, officials at Fort Sill say they are dealing with more than a dozen confirmed cases of the virus.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 2,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So far, officials say 123 Oklahoma patients have died and 510 patients have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Officials with Fort Sill say the installation has 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Fortunately, Fort Still’s first positive case has fully recovered and completed all medical steps to safely return to work.

“We appreciate all of the hard work medical professionals, first responders, drill sergeants, instructors, families and supporting personnel are doing to help slow the spread of COVID19. Fort Sill continues to have preventative measures in place and monitor the situation to ensure the health and safety of the Lawton Fort Sill community is our top priority,” a statement to KFOR read.

Fort Sill is requiring all people on the installation to wear a cloth face covering in public or work settings where social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain.