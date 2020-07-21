Fort Sill implements mask policy

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Fort Sill says it has implemented a mask policy as a means to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at the post.

As of July 20, all personnel on Fort Sill, meaning service members, family members, DA civilians, contractors and visitors, shall wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.

The mask must be consistent with CDC guidelines when inside any public building or workspace.

