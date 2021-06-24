Fort Sill officials give update on reports of active shooter situation on the base

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Fort Sill officials cleared up reports that an active shooter situation occurred at the Army base on Thursday.

Officials said an active shooter situation did not occur.

The Fort Sill Police Department received a phone call Thursday from a concerned family member of a soldier assigned to the base.

“The family member was concerned that the Soldier had expressed an intent to hurt themselves and possibly others,” a Fires Center of Excellence news release states.

Police Department officials traveled to the soldier’s residence to perform a health and welfare check, but the soldier was not home.

Officials located the soldier in their unit’s cool-off room.

Unit leaders are supervising the soldier, according to the news release.

“At no time during the day was there an active shooter situation on post,” the news release states.

Fort Sill leaders take all allegations of a possible threat against a person or organization seriously, according to Lt. Col. Michael King, Directorate of Emergency Services director and Provost Marshal.

“Fort Sill law enforcement is prepared for an active shooter situation and trains regularly to ensure post-wide safety. If someone is making a threat, call 911,” King said.