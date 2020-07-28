Fort Sill officials release new information after soldier found unresponsive at off-post residence

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Fort Sill have released more information after a soldier was found unresponsive in his off-post residence over the weekend.

According to officials, Warrant Officer Blake Munck, who was attending a professional development course on Fort Sill, was found unresponsive at his residence in Elgin on July 25 by his roommate.

Munck was assigned to 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had just completed the Warrant Officer Basic Course this year.

He had been stationed on Fort Sill before attending warrant officer basic course as an instructor in Bravo Battery, 3-6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

“Our hearts are saddened by the loss of one of our Fort Sill teammates. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the Fires teammates who worked beside him”, said Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.

The cause of death is unknown and presently under investigation.

