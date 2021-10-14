Fort Sill personnel ask for public’s help locating missing soldier

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Fort Sill officials are asking the public for help locating a missing soldier.

PV2 Diana Rubiojurado failed to report to work on Oct. 12.

Rubiojurado’s family, superiors at Fort Sill and law enforcement officials all tried to contact her but were unable to reach her.

“Military officials are in constant contact with Rubiojurado’s Family and close friends to ensure her health and safety,” Fort Sill officials said.

Diana Rubiojurado

Rubiojurado is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3″ tall and as having dark hair and brown eyes. She drives a green, four-door Nissan Altima Hybrid with a California license plate, plate number 8SPZ905.

Her family told base officials that she flew to Salinas, Calif., intending to return to Fort Sill with her car.

Anyone who has information related to Rubiojurado’s location or details concerning how she went missing is asked to contact the Fort Sill Military Police at (580) 442-2101 or (580) 442-2103.

“Law enforcement officials will protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence,” base officials said.