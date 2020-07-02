Fort Sill postpones Trace Adkins concert due to pandemic

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Fort Sill has postponed its Trace Adkins concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adkins was supposed to perform on July 25, but the concert and other activities planned have been postponed.
Fort Sill officials say Adkins has agreed to return for the 2021 Armed Forces Day Concert, scheduled for May 15, 2021.
The 2021 Armed Forces Day Concert will pay tribute to men and women who serve the United States Armed Forces by offering service members and their families a safe environment to enjoy music, food, vendor demonstrations, and more.
